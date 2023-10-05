7 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Made Bollywood Debut After Show

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023
Popular reality show Bigg Boss has been serving as a platform to promote new talent for manu years now. Several contestants have marked their debut in Bollywood post the show
Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most favourite contestants in Bigg Boss 13, and in 2023, she entered Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Nora Fatehi entered the Bigg Boss 9 house in 2015 and though her stay inside was shortlived, it propelled her to overnight fame. Post the show, she featured in a song in Baahubali, and there was no looking back for her
In 2011, Sunny Leone participated in Bigg Boss 5, and during her stay in the house, she was offered Jism 2 by Mahesh Bhatt, which went on to mark her debut in Bollywood
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 16, is set to mark her Bollywood debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She was offered the film by producer Ektaa Kapoor herself when she had entered the house
Gautam Gulati was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 8 in 2015 and in 2016, he debuted in Bollywood with the film, Azhar
Rubina Dilaik, who emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 14 in 2021, marked her Bollywood debut with Ardh in 2022
Nikki Tamboli, who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 14, marked her debut with Jogira Sara Ra Ra in 2023
Thanks For Reading!