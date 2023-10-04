Contestants Who Fell In Love Inside Bigg Boss House: From Tejasswi-Karan To Prince-Yuvika

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other during Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi lifted the trophy, Karan was one of the finalists. Their chemistry was loved by the audience
Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat formed one of the most adorable pairs. They fell in love during the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, they got separated several months after the show
Aly Goni had entered Bigg Boss 14 to support his best friend Jasmin Bhasin. During their stint, they fell in love and still serve couple goals
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel participated together in Bigg Boss 8. They had confessed their love for each other during the show. However, they parted ways later
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were seen together in Bigg Boss 9 and during the show, they expressed their feelings for each other there. They started dating after coming out of the house and tied the knot later
Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma met inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. They fell in love with each other and dated for five years. A couple of months back, they announced separation
During Bigg Boss 7, actors Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli fell in love and started dating. They were together for nearly a year after the show
Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were one of the most loved couples. They participated together in Bigg Boss 7 and even appeared together in a music video after the show ended. However, they broke up later
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia started their Bigg Boss 14 journey with fights and ego clashes. However, they later declared their love for each other during the show
During Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz went down on his knees to propose Himanshi Khurana and express his love for her
Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love. However, they broke up after dating each other for nearly four years
