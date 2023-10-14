Step Inside Bigg Boss 17 House With European Decor, Romeo-Juliet Themed Zone

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
The video was shared by Bigg Boss's official social media page with the text, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aapka swagat hai! Chaliye pravesh karte hai iss season ke aalishaan aur shaandaar ghar mein jahan Dil, Dimag aur Dum ka lagega buffet!"
Bigg Boss 17's house this year is inspired by the architectural charm of Europe.
The main gate of the house opens to a garden area that has been transformed into an enchanted backyard.
Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 15, 2023.
Bigg Boss 17's house is designed by Art Director Omung Kumar B. and Production Designer Vanita Garud.
The gym area for all the fitness freaks is set in the garden area.
The kitchen area is made with rustic materials, vintage cutlery, decor items and much more.
The floor of the living area is suggestive of a scenic European street and the architecture has different cultures across the continent.
This section of the room has macabre furniture and decor. Everything features shades of red and black.
Painted in pastels of pink, lilac and white, the first section of the house is made of stone and balconies inspired by Romeo and Juliet.
A small dining table also features in another portion of the room.