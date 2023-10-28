Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal Becomes First Contestant To Get Evicted (WATCH)

Soniya Bansal, who made her acting debut in the movie Game 100 Crore Ka, opposite Rahul Roy and Shakti Kapoor, became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss announced that Sana Raees Khan and Soniya Bansal were the top contestants to receive fewer votes from the audience. Later, housemates have to make a decision and vote out one contestant to choose who has been less involved in the show.

The contestants save Sana and eliminate Soniya.

Along with Soniya Bansal and Sana Raees Khan, other contestants like Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Sunny Arya, and Firoza Khan were also nominated.

In tonight's episode, two new contestants, Manasavi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel, entered the reality show as wild card contestants. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan joined Salman Khan on the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Soniya has also done a South Indian film, Dheera, with Laksh Chadalavada.

She was last seen in Shoorveer, which was released on Disney+Hotstar. Created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishka Varma. The show also featured Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Manish Chaudhari, Aadil Khan, Makarand Deshpande, Shivya Pathania, and Arif Zakaria in the lead roles.

