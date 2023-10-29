Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Consoles Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar As He Cries, Samarth Jurel Calls It ‘Drama’

On Saturday, Samarth Jurel entered seventeenth as a wild card contestant. He was introduced as Isha Malviya’s ‘current’ boyfriend by Bigg Boss; however, the actress denied their relationship and said that they are just ‘friends.’

On today’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Isha’s ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is seen having a mental breakdown after Samarth’s entry into the reality show. Soon after, Malviya consoles him. “Mein hoon yaha pe,” she tells Abhishek.

Samarth calls it ‘drama’ as he watches Isha’s attempt to calm Abhishek down. Later, he asks the housemates to gather together and calls Isha a ‘liar’ as she continues to deny their relationship.

He says, "Aap ke beech mein ek ladki hain jo uski identity kuch aur hi batana chahti hi toh mein uska real identity batati hu. Wo identity hain jhoothi number 1.”

Abhishek tells Samarth to watch his words as he tries to defame Isha in front of the contestants. He walks up to Jurel, and soon after, the two actors get into a fight.

Later, in the bathroom area, Samarth repeatedly asks Isha if they’re dating or not, but the actress keeps denying it and calls him a ‘friend,’ leaving Jurel emotional.

Abhishek talks to Isha and asks her to accept their relationship. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also try to explain to Isha that she should accept her relationship with Samarth. Finally, the actress accepts it and says that she didn’t want to disclose it.