 Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Consoles Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar As He Cries, Samarth Jurel Calls It ‘Drama’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Consoles Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar As He Cries, Samarth Jurel Calls It ‘Drama’

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Consoles Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar As He Cries, Samarth Jurel Calls It ‘Drama’

Samarth Jurel enters as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 17.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image

On Saturday, Samarth Jurel entered seventeenth as a wild card contestant. He was introduced as Isha Malviya’s ‘current’ boyfriend by Bigg Boss; however, the actress denied their relationship and said that they are just ‘friends.’

On today’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Isha’s ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is seen having a mental breakdown after Samarth’s entry into the reality show. Soon after, Malviya consoles him. “Mein hoon yaha pe,” she tells Abhishek.

Samarth calls it ‘drama’ as he watches Isha’s attempt to calm Abhishek down. Later, he asks the housemates to gather together and calls Isha a ‘liar’ as she continues to deny their relationship. 

He says, "Aap ke beech mein ek ladki hain jo uski identity kuch aur hi batana chahti hi toh mein uska real identity batati hu. Wo identity hain jhoothi number 1.”

Abhishek tells Samarth to watch his words as he tries to defame Isha in front of the contestants. He walks up to Jurel, and soon after, the two actors get into a fight.

Later, in the bathroom area, Samarth repeatedly asks Isha if they’re dating or not, but the actress keeps denying it and calls him a ‘friend,’ leaving Jurel emotional.

Abhishek talks to Isha and asks her to accept their relationship. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also try to explain to Isha that she should accept her relationship with Samarth. Finally, the actress accepts it and says that she didn’t want to disclose it. 

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal Becomes First Contestant To Get Evicted (WATCH)
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Makes SHOCKING Revelation, Says He & Isha Malviya Began Dating 3 Months...

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Makes SHOCKING Revelation, Says He & Isha Malviya Began Dating 3 Months...

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Consoles Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar As He Cries, Samarth Jurel Calls It...

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Consoles Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar As He Cries, Samarth Jurel Calls It...

Kajal Aggarwal Gets A New Home, Shares Grah Pravesh Pooja Photos With Hubby Gautam And Son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal Gets A New Home, Shares Grah Pravesh Pooja Photos With Hubby Gautam And Son Neil

Maggie Wheeler AKA Janice Of Friends Fame Remembers Matthew Perry, Says, "Blessed By Every Creative...

Maggie Wheeler AKA Janice Of Friends Fame Remembers Matthew Perry, Says,

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Told Not To Star In Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan Female-Oriented Films Career...

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Told Not To Star In Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan Female-Oriented Films Career...