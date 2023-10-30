'Was Suicidal When Aishwarya Sharma Left Me For Neil Bhatt': Bigg Boss 17 Fame's Ex-Boyfriend Rahul Pandya Makes Shocking Revelations

Renowned television couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are currently seen as participants on Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. In the world outside the game show, Aishwarya's former boyfriend Rahul Pandya has now stated how he was heartbroken when the actress had announced her wedding with Neil.

Neil and Aishwarya met on the sets of their daily soap Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein and they tied the knot in November 2021.

In a recent conversation, Rahul stated that he met Aishwarya when they were in college and they went on to date for six years.

Aishwarya's ex-boyfriend opens up on their relationship

After Aishwarya's entry inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, a few old pictures of the actress with Rahul went viral on the internet, due to which the latter claimed that he received a lot of hate on social media.

"I have not been in the right space of mind. I have been getting a lot of hatred online. I am feeling extremely depressed," Rahul said. He went on to say that when a relationship ends, it is always the woman who gets the sympathy and no one bothers about the man's side of the story.

Rahul then shared how he Aishwarya and he studied in the same college in Ujjain. He stated that they got close during an inter-collegiate competition and they began dating in 2011 and were together until 2017.

He also shared how Aishwarya's father was against their relationship and to keep them apart, he sent her to Pune but they continued to be "head over heels" in love and he would even visit her in Pune.

Eventually, Aishwarya moved to Mumbai to pursue acting in 2014. "She called me a year before she got married and asked me as to what I am doing and how I am. We were going headstrong, and I understood that she needed time. I was shocked to hear that she has moved on," Rahul said.

He went on to say, "I have come out of a very down phase where I felt betrayed and sometimes suicidal too. I do not wish anything bad for her, I am that kind of a lover."

