Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Threatened To Burn Isha Malviya's Face, Push Her Out Of Running Car, Shocking Claims By Samarth Jurel

The latest season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been all over the news of late, courtesy the high voltage love triangle drama between Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. And now, the latter has levelled some shocking allegations against Abhishek, who was once in a relationship with Isha.

Samarth entered the Bigg Boss 14 house on Saturday night as a wildcard contestant and he made some shocking claims against Abhishek and Isha's abusive relationship.

He claimed that Abhishek would hit Isha when they were in a relationship, and he even threatened to burn her face during a fight.

Samarth's shocking allegations against Abhishek

During Sunday's episode, Samarth was seen telling the other contestants that Abhishek had punched Isha so hard on her face once on New Year's Eve that her eye was left seriously injured, so much so that she was worried it would leave a scar forever.

Not just that, but Samarth stated that Abhishek was the same man who had threatened to throw hot tea on Isha and burn her face. "Once, he did not like it when Isha posted a picture in a backless dress and he threatened to push her out of a running car if she did not delete it," Samarth added about Abhishek.

During the premiere night of Bigg Boss 17 too, Isha had accused Abhishek of being violent with her when they were in a relationship and had told Salman Khan that it was the reason behind their breakup.

Abhishek-Isha-Samarth love triangle

Isha and Abhishek met on the sets of Udaariyan and began dating. However, they later parted ways after Isha accused him of reaching her house and threatening and abusing her.

On Sunday, Samarth revealed on Bigg Boss 17 that Isha began dating him three months after breaking up with Abhishek, and they have been together for a year now.

Abhishek was seen bawling and crying his heart out after Samarth entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and introduced himself as Isha's boyfriend. While Isha denied their relationship at first, she later accepted and stated that she did not wish to make it official on national television.

