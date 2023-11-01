Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashetty, Sana Raees Khan & Manasvi Mamgai Get Nominated |

Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel get into an argument over kitchen duties in the morning. Abhishek Kumar and Firoza Khan talk about love in the garden area. Later, Bigg Boss announced a nominations task called 'Makdi Ka Jaal.'

Ankita Lokhande nominates Sana Raees Khan and calls her 'not deserving.' Mannara Chopra later selects Isha Malviya and says she is not fit for the game. Munawar Faruqui nominated Isha and said that she has 'double standards.'

Sana Raees Khan nominated Vicky Jain, leaving Ankita Lokhande in shock as the duo are good friends on the show. Aishwarya Sharma nominated Vicky, and while giving a reason, Vicky shares how the actress fought with him for no reason and Neil Bhatt got involved. Later, Vicky and Aishwarya get into a heated argument.

Towards the end, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Sana Raees Khan, Manasvi Mamgai, and Arun Mashetty get nominated for day three.

Later, Manasvi gets upset with Anurag Dobhal for nominating her, and she writes "Anurag is a traitor" on the mirror in the dressing room. Bigg Boss slams the contestants and reveals that a housemate in the house has created a problem while shooting. Bigg Boss adds that the housemates will have to face the consequences later, and Manasvi apologises repeatedly for writing in the mirror.

Sana Raees Khan tells Isha Malviya that Vicky spoke behind her back. When the Udaariyaan actress confronts him, Vicky denies it. Ankita, on the other hand, expresses her disappointment towards Isha and says that she is upset by her.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)