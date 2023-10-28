 Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm Losing My Husband'
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm Losing My Husband'

On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan slammed Vicky Jain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
On Friday, October 27's episode of Bigg Boss 17, host Salman Khan schooled Vicky Jain for 'belittling' his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, in the show.

The Pavitra Rishta actress tells Salman that she is not 'happy' with herself these days. Salman asks Lokhande, "Are you here to lose your individuality?" The actress says, "The individual game is about decision-making, but somewhere I am losing my husband, which I am not liking."

Ankita tells Salman that she wanted to save Neil Bhatt during the nominations task, but Vicky did not let her. The Dabangg actor reveals that Jain asked Khanzaadi to fight with Ankita.

In the episode, Salman also slams Abhishek Kumar for calling Mannara Chopra 'duplicate Parineeti Chopra.' The Udaariyaan actor says that he wanted to 'trigger' Mannara.

Salman asks Mannara, “You don't have any trigger point right?" To this, she says, "I have a trigger point that people shouldn't talk to me about my family." Later, Salman also tells Munawar Faruqui to be cautious. Yet again, Ankita and Vicky get into an argument as the latter calls his wife 'dumb.'

In the upcoming episode, Isha Malviya's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, will be entering the reality show as a wild card contestant, leaving her ex-boyfriend in shock.

