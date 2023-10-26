Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Lashes Out At Ankita Lokhande, Says 'Zindagi Mein Tu Mujhe Kuch Nahi De Paayi...'

The latest season of aalman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss has already been grabbing eyeballs within just two weeks since its premiere. One of the highlights of the season this time is that television's power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have participated in the show together, however, all has not been well between them of late.

Ankita and Vicky have been fighting and bickering ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with the former complaining that the latter was not spending time with her.

In the latest episode, Vicky was seen lashing out and Ankita and accusing the actress of making faces at him. He was seen telling her to not talk to him or sit next to him if she did not approve of what he was doing inside the house for the game.

#AnkitaLokhande and her spat with #VickyJain! I think both are very strong headed about their perceptions! Vicky believes his game to be right and wants her to be cordial to the housemates while ankita doesn’t seem on the same page!#BB17• #BiggBoss17

pic.twitter.com/Ea6W70nX3Q — adya (@d_addy_a) October 26, 2023

The argument soon escalated into a full-blown war of words with Vicky telling Ankita that her actions on Bigg Boss 17 are showing the worst side of her on the television screens. "Zindagi mein mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nahi, at least mujhe peace of mind hi de de," he said.

"Mujhe sharam aati hai! You are showing the worst side of yourself and I don't like it. You cannot just make faces at someone. You don't even have the basic respect for people around you," Vicky was seen telling Ankita before walking off angrily.

Later, Ankita was even seen apologising for her behaviour and trying to calm him down, but Vicky was in no mood to let go of the actress' behaviour.

"If you feel that you can be nice to at least one person in this house, then please, let that person be me," Vicky told his wife, before storming off. Ankita was then seen trying to pacify herself but later breaking down into tears while calling out to her mother.

This is not the first time that the couple has had a fight on Bigg Boss 17. A few episode ago, Vicky was seen losing his cool after Ankita accused him of not supporting her in the game.

Ankita and Vicky got married in November 2021 in the presence of their friends and family members. The two dated for a couple of years before tying the knot.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)