Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Calls Mannara Chopra 'Duplicate Parineeti Chopra' Amid Ugly Spat (WATCH)

Actress Mannara Chopra is currently one of the most trending contestants on Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. In the latest episode on Thursday, she was seen having a major showdown with fellow housemate Abhishek Kumar during which her cousin Parineeti Chopra's name also cropped up.

It all began Ankita Lokhande whispering to Abhishek in the kitchen area about how Mannara gets irked when someone tells her that she looks like actress Parineeti Chopra, who happens to be her cousin. Isha Malviya was also heard narrating an incident when Mannara reacted harshly when questioned about her family.

Later, Abhishek was seen taunting Mannara, telling her that she looked like Parineeti Chopra from one side. This did not go down well with the actress, who warned Abhishek to not name her family on the show.

Despite repeated warnings, Abhishek continued calling Mannara "duplicate Parineeti Chopra" and this did not go down well with the actress. She was seen having a major outburst and throwing a cushion at Abhishek, further triggering him. Not just hat, but she also complained to Bigg Boss about how her family's name was dragged into the house for no reason.

For those unversed, Mannara is the cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. Post her entry into the show, PeeCee had even put up a special post wishing her all the luck for Bigg Boss 17.

Earlier too, Mannara had refused to speak about Priyanka and Parineeti on the show and had made it clear with the housemates that no one must ask her about her family.

"I want to earn my own identity here. I don't want people to vote for me because I am related to someone," she had said.

