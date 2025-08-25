Comedian Pranit More's Old Videos Joking About Salman Khan's Farmhouse & Driving Go Viral As He Enters Bigg Boss 19

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has joined Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. Amid this, his old videos have resurfaced, showing him joking about Salman Khan in his stand-up acts, taking playful digs at the actor's Panvel farmhouse, his driving, and more. However, fans criticised him when, upon joining Salman on stage, he turned respectful and revealed that his father is a huge fan of the actor.

Pranit More's Old Videos Joking About Salman Khan's Go Viral

In one of his stand-up videos, Pranit asked a woman wearing a large, fancy ring about it, joking that her ring looked similar to Salman's bracelet. In response, the woman quipped, "Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon." Pranit then added, "Farmhouse par gayi thi kya?," leaving the audience in splits.

While interacting with another woman, a teacher from an NGO, Pranit asked her which NGO she worked with. The woman replied, "Humara Foothpath." Pranit then joked, "Kon hai iska brand ambassador… Salman Khan?"

Check it out:

Several other clips shared by TellyChakkar show Pranit joking about Salman Khan. In one, he quipped, "Salman paise nahi khata, logon ke career khata hai." In another, he joked, "Rohit Shetty ne bataya ki, 'Dekho movie mein gaali chalane milegi aur kaise bhi chala sakte.' Salman Khan bola, kidar sign karneka hai?"

The clip further showed Pranit on the Bigg Boss 19 stage with Salman Khan, where the actor, in Marathi, hinted at Pranit's past jokes by asking if he would now crack a joke on him. The comedian responded, "Nahi sir, aap par mazak udaunga, toh khud udd jaunga."

Who Is Pranit More?

Pranit is a stand-up comedian known for his performances in both Marathi and Hindi. He has garnered a significant following on social media platforms, where he shares his comedic content. On Instagram, he operates under the handles @rj_pranit and @maharashtrianbhau.

He also maintains an active presence on YouTube through his channel, Pranit More, where he uploads stand-up performances and comedic sketches.

His videos are often based on everyday life, cultural nuances, and personal experiences. Pranit also performs stand up LIVE across the country.

Reportedly, Pranit previously worked as a Radio Jockey for four years. He wanted to become a pilot, however, after winning the Canvas Laugh competition during his graduation days, he considered becoming a comedian. Pranit also hosts film events.