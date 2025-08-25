Comedian Reginald Carroll Shot Dead In Mississippi At 52, Brother Jonathan Carroll Pens Emotional Note & Requests Privacy | Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, Baltimore-based comic Reginald "Reggie" Carroll died at the age of 52 after being shot in Southaven, Mississippi, on Wednesday, August 20, authorities reported.

Comedian Reginald Carroll Shot Dead In Mississippi

The Southaven Police Department shared that they responded to a call about a shooting on Burton Lane. A statement shared on a social media post, authorities said officers and medical personnel "provided life-saving techniques, but the individual succumbed to his injuries." Police later confirmed that a man had been taken into custody and charged with Carroll's murder.

On August 23, the police shared, "One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Carroll, Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding." The investigation is still ongoing.

Brother Jonathan Carroll Requests Privacy

After the news of Reginald Carroll’s death broke, his brother, Jonathan Carroll, shared an emotional message on Facebook, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

He wrote, "To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received-thank you!!! Due to the sensitive nature of Reg’s passing, we are asking all, to refrain from publicly sharing any details until we confirm all the facts. If you have posted any details, we respectfully ask that you delete the post. Please share my post to help us spread the word. Thank you all for your understanding and loving support."

Via Facebook

Comedy venues and fellow comedians also paid tribute to him.

Baltimore's Mobtown Comedy Club wrote, "Rest in power @comedianreggiecarroll, thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on."

"The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by the loss of one of our city's great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie's family," they added.