'Achhi Baat Nahi Hai': Faissal Khan SLAMS Paps For Filming Him Without Consent After Being Spotted With Mystery Woman In Mumbai, VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, has been making headlines lately for his shocking allegations against his family. The Mela actor, who recently cut ties with his family, including Aamir, was spotted with a mystery woman in Mumbai on Sunday, August 25. However, Faissal slammed the paparazzi for invading his privacy and filming him without consent.

Faissal Khan Slams Paps For Invading Privacy

The video showed Faissal having a conversation with a woman and walking toward his car, while she moved away upon noticing the paparazzi filming him. Later, the actor did not hold back and addressed the situation, saying, "Achhi baat nahi hai ye. Video aise lena sahi nahi lagta hai. Lena nahi chahiye. Aapne poochha nahi mujhse ki aap le sakte hain ya nahi."

(This is not a good thing. It doesn’t feel right to take a video like this. You shouldn’t take it. You didn’t even ask me whether you could record or not.)

Check out the video:

Faissal Khan Reveals Family Wanted Him To Marry His Aunt

A few days ago, on August 18, Faissal publicly addressed his long-standing feud and revealed that his family pressured him to marry his aunt following his December 2022 divorce, after his 2002 wedding, and shared that he never wanted to marry her despite the pressure.

Faissal Khan Shares Plan Of Making Multi-Starrer Film

Faissal recently revealed that he is preparing to direct a new project, with fourteen actors already expressing interest. He shared that he had written a couple of scripts during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I will be the director, I might do a cameo role in it, but I will be basically directing. Now, I’m moving more towards direction. But if I get some good role, I’ll do it."