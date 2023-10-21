 Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Isha Malviya For Her Closeness With Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Isha Malviya For Her Closeness With Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Isha Malviya For Her Closeness With Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar starred together in the popular television show Udaariyaan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Isha Malviya For Her Closeness With Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar |

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, 2023. Contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Munawar Faruqi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, and Khanzaadi are the participants in this season.

In tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.

He also questions Malviya over her bond with Kumar, whom she accused of being abusive during the premiere episode. Salman later calls her ‘self-obsessed’ and says that she is playing with Abhishek. “You call Mannara Chopra a self-obsessed person but looking at your behaviour and actions in the Bigg Boss house, it seems you are the one who is most self-obsessed," says the Dabangg actor.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Says He Wants To Marry Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan Calls Isha Malviya 'Ugliest' During Fight (WATCH)
article-image

Apne convenience ke hisaab se behave kar rahe ho,” says Salman to Isha.

Isha justifies herself by saying that she can’t detach herself from Abhishek. When Salman asks her if she wants to be in a relationship, she denies it. The actress adds that she wants to be just friends with him, while Kumar reveals that he doesn’t want to be friends with her because of his feelings.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff also graced the reality show to promote their film Ganapath.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Jigna Vora Opens Up About Her Infamous Media Trial In 2011, Says "Media Has...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Isha Malviya For Her Closeness With Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Isha Malviya For Her Closeness With Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar

Sushmita Sen Arrives In Pink To Visit Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

Sushmita Sen Arrives In Pink To Visit Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

Hina Khan REACTS As Mumbai Records 'Poor' Air Quality Than Delhi: 'Can't Even Breathe'

Hina Khan REACTS As Mumbai Records 'Poor' Air Quality Than Delhi: 'Can't Even Breathe'

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary For...

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary For...

Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Soldier In Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, FIRST Poster & International Release...

Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Soldier In Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, FIRST Poster & International Release...