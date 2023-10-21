Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Isha Malviya For Her Closeness With Ex-BF Abhishek Kumar |

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, 2023. Contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Munawar Faruqi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, and Khanzaadi are the participants in this season.

In tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.

He also questions Malviya over her bond with Kumar, whom she accused of being abusive during the premiere episode. Salman later calls her ‘self-obsessed’ and says that she is playing with Abhishek. “You call Mannara Chopra a self-obsessed person but looking at your behaviour and actions in the Bigg Boss house, it seems you are the one who is most self-obsessed," says the Dabangg actor.

Apne convenience ke hisaab se behave kar rahe ho,” says Salman to Isha.

Isha justifies herself by saying that she can’t detach herself from Abhishek. When Salman asks her if she wants to be in a relationship, she denies it. The actress adds that she wants to be just friends with him, while Kumar reveals that he doesn’t want to be friends with her because of his feelings.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff also graced the reality show to promote their film Ganapath.

