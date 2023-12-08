 Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi KISS Under The Blanket On National Television (WATCH)
Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, are often seen flirting on Bigg Boss 17.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi KISS Under The Blanket On National Television (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, are often seen flirting on Bigg Boss 17. The contestants in the house have often accused the duo of faking their 'love angle' for the camera; however, the two have often denied this. In fact, the Udariyaan actor has expressed that he likes the rapper.

On day 54 of Bigg Boss 17, things took a turn after Abhishek and Khanzaadi shared a kiss on national television under the blanket after the lights went off in the house. Recently, the duo were transferred to Dum Ka Makaan with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Sana Raees Khan.

Meanwhile, on the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, during the first immunity task, Abhishek gave a peck on Khanzaadi’s cheeks; however, the latter yelled at him. The task was later won by Arun Mashettey, and he decided to use his immunity for the next week as he was nominated for eliminations this week.

During the task, Aishwarya Sharma accused Samarth Jurel of 'touching her inappropriately' and asked him to play the game respectfully. Khanzaadi, who was the sanchalak, interrupted and took a stand against the actress.

This week Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Arun Mashettey, and Sana Raees Khan have been nominated for evictions on the eighth week.

