Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Regrets Nominating Neil Bhatt To Save Anurag Dobhal, Latter Feels 'Betrayed'

On day 52 of the reality show, Bigg Boss informed the contestants that the rooms—Dil, Dimaag, and Dum—would reopen for them. During the episode, Bigg Boss also gave Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain a call to the therapy room and gave them a chance to nominate each other for the entire season if they wanted to shift to Dil Ka Makaan; however, the duo rejected the offer.

When Vicky was called to the therapy room, he said that instead of his wife Ankita, he would like to nominate Anurag Dobhal. He added that he regrets nominating Neil Bhatt for the entire season to save Anurag. Later, Bigg Boss revealed to the contestants how Jain wanted to nominate Anurag. Listening to this, the latter was shocked.

Anurag said that he was 'betrayed' after knowing about Vicky's confession to Bigg Boss. Later, Vicky and the UK07 rider were seen talking about the same.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Bigg Boss announced that Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Raees Khan, Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan were transferred to Dum Ka Makaan.

On the other hand, Arun Mashettey and Aishwarya Sharma were asked to shift to Dimaag Ka Makan. They were also told that they would be responsible for all the makaans henceforth.

While Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Samarth Jurel and Neil Bhatt were transferred to Dil Ka Makaan.