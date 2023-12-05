Bigg Boss 17 Elimination Week 8: Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar & 5 Others Get NOMINATED

On day 50 of Bigg Boss 17, the nominations task took place on Monday. The contestants were asked to throw coffee on the person's face they wished to nominate. At the end of the process, eight housemates- Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan were nominated.

During the episode, Bigg Boss made a shocking announcement of shutting down Dil, Dimaag, and Dum Ka Makaan. Bigg Boss says, "Aaj mohalle ke teeno makaan shut down ho rahe hain. Aap sabhi ek saath mohalle ke chowk mein soyenge," which creates chaos between the contestants.

Ankita Lokhande was also seen having a mental breakdown after she argued with Samarth Jurel. The Pavitra Rishta actress was seen breaking down into tears and telling her husband Vicky Jain that she wants to go home as Jurel is poking her. However, Jain consoles her.

Meanwhile, recently, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 17 house after a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar, during which, he held the actor's collar. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar asked him to leave the show as physical violence is against the rules of Bigg Boss 17.

It is rumoured that K-Pop singer Aoora is expected to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. He will be the third wild card entrant to enter the show after Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai.