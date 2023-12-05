Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Recalls Getting Emotional After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput In Kai Po Che, Says 'People Made Fun Of Him, But..'

On day 51 of Bigg Boss 17, yet again, Ankita Lokhande talked about her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. During the episode, Abhishek Kumar asked Ankita how he could enter Bollywood in the future; to this, the actress said that he would find his way. She recalled how Sushant had plans to enter Bollywood and how hard he worked to bag his debut film, Kai Po Che.

Ankita said, "There was a time when someone had to do it, and I had faith in him (Sushant) that he would do it. I always knew it. Many people made fun of him, but I would always tell him, "No, baby, you will do it." I always felt that he could do it. We stood by each other so strongly. So when things took place during Kai Po Che's release, it was very different. I cried a lot. He was very talented and very hardworking. I have seen him."

She added, "When M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story got delayed for 2 years, he made sure to play cricket every day. No matter how many parties he would attend, he would stay until 6 in the morning. I would go to sleep, but he would go to the cricket ground."

Further, Abhishek asked if they were still dating when M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was released; to this, she said yes. "I had also gone to Ranchi. We went to MS Dhoni's house. We spent a good time. Things happen for good, but he was happy. I was always proud of him." She said that after Sushant passed away, his diary was with her and whatever he wrote, he made sure to accomplish it all."

"He never mistreated me. In that one month, we had a fight, and we broke up," Ankita concluded.

Ankita is currently married to Vicky Jain who is also in the Bigg Boss 17 house.