 Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Was Jealous Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dance Partner On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Was Jealous Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dance Partner On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Sushant and Ankita started dating on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They dated for seven years and broke up in 2016.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Actress Ankita Lokhande went down memory lane and spoke about how she was jealous of her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s partner when he participated in the Season 4 of dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. She said she was very possessive.

The conversation took place in the live feed of the controversial reality show, where she sat in the garden area and spoke to Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

Ankita said: “Even there in the top 5 (of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa) I was not that focused. I used to go out for a walk. I used to even tell Nishant to forget about the competition and go out with me.”

Abhishek asked Ankita about Sushant Singh Rajput: "Woh kaha tak pohuche they?"

To which, Ankita said that he was on the top 2.

She added: “I had told him haar jaana beta. Tu jeet gaya na toh bohot problem ho jayegi. Usko pehla 30 mila tha, I had so many issues, I was like how did you get full score."

Isha asked Ankita about Sushant's dance partner.

Ankita said: “She was a very good dancer. One day while dancing she jumped on him. Oh shit, godh me chadh gayi. I was very possessive, ab mai thik ho gayi hu thora. Ab mai normal ho gayi hu. I used to get angry about such small things.”

Sushant and Ankita started dating on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They dated for seven years and broke up in 2016. The actor was found dead in his apartment in 2020.

