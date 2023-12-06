'Are You Using Me?' Ankita Lokhande Lashes Out At Vicky Jain On Bigg Boss 17, Latter Refuses To Speak To Her (WATCH)

The fights and disagreements between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain inside the Bigg Boss 17 house seem to have no end. Time and again, the two have been seen bickering and arguing, and looks like the audience will see them doing the same once again.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Bigg Boss can be seen telling Ankita that she can secure a place for herself in the 'Dil' bedroom -- the most luxurious room of the house, but on one condition. The showrunner asks if she would nominate her husband Vicky for the entire season to get inside the 'Dil' room, and to that, the actress refused straightaway.

Later, Vicky too gets asked to choose between 'Dil' room and Ankita's nomination for the entire season, and while his answer has not revealed by the makers yet, it definitely led to tension between the two.

Bigg Boss can be seen announcing in the promo that the same option was given to both Ankita and Vicky, and that the latter's choice would leave everyone shocked.

Ankita and Vicky can then be seen getting into an ugly spat, in which the latter can be seen explaining that he did what he felt like. "I had all of it pent up inside me, and it just came out." Ankita then snapped at him, saying, "You cannot tell me how to behave", to which Vicky responded, "Then why should I reply to anything that you say?"

"Are you using me for the game?" Ankita asked Vicky, post which the latter refused to speak to her. The actress can then be seen telling her husband that she had been justifying his actions and fighting for him in the house, to which he asked her to not do all of that going ahead.

Whether Vicky nominated Ankita for the entire season to enjoy the perks of the 'Dil' room will be revealed only after the episode gets aired.

Ankita and Vicky have been pulled up for their fights on national television multiple times by host Salman Khan. Later, the makers even invited the duo's mothers on the show, who were seen requesting them to not fight and ruin their relationship for the sake of the game.