Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar Indulge in Character Assassination, Arun Mashettey Secures Immunity

Tensions heightened at the Bigg Boss house during the 54th episode of Bigg Boss 17.

The episode commenced with a heated argument between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, hinting at an intense altercation that was going to follow. Throughout the episode, Isha and her current partner, Samarth Jurel, persistently provoked Abhishek, labeling him as a 'Janwar' (animal). Samarth went to the extent of remarking, "Zindagi barbad hai tumhari" (Your life is ruined), adding to the heightened tension. It was undeniably a lively morning in the Bigg Boss 17 house. The altercation stemmed from issues surrounding food rationing, sparking a heated debate between Abhishek and Aishwarya Sharma. Subsequently, Arun intervened in support of Aishwarya, prolonging the exchange with Abhishek. Isha, while cooking, commented, labeling Abhishek a 'trouble maker', fueling the dispute further into an endless argument.

Samarth engages in a confrontation with Khanzaadi as well, who has recently been growing closer to Abhishek on the show. Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal advise Abhishek and Isha to not to divulge extremely personal details during their public arguments. Abhishek even accuses Isha of undergoing facial surgery and corrections.

Following a dramatic morning, Bigg Boss introduces the immunity task. Arun Mashettey and Neil Bhatt emerge as the nominees vying for immunity. The task entails housemates protecting their fortresses and soldiers, ultimately determining the winner.

Bigg Boss tasks Khanzaadi with overseeing and managing the assignment. Her alignment with Munawar during the game sparks a disagreement with Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, and Ankita Lokhande, who accuse her of partiality.

Despite the intense argument that unfolds, the task is successfully completed and Khanzaadi selects Arun Mashettey as the winner. With the newfound authority, Mashettey declares his decision to use the immunity, safeguarding himself from nomination in the upcoming week.