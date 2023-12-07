WATCH: Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Push Abhishek Kumar, Get Into UGLY Spat On Bigg Boss 17

The troubles for Abhishek Kumar inside the Bigg Boss 17 house do not seem to end anytime soon, as once again, he will be seen finding himself at the centre of a major controversy. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen getting into an ugly spat with his ex-girlfriend and co-contestant Isha Malviya and her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel.

In a promo shared by the makers, Isha and Abhishek can be seen engaging in a verbal battle during a task inside the house. Abhishek can be seen calling Isha out for "poking" him, to which the actress replied that she will continue doing it.

"You have been exposed now," Abhishek can be heard telling Isha, and as the housemates tried to intervene and separate them, the Udaariyan actress gave a hard push to the actor, and all hell broke loose.

Isha and Abhishek continued to hurl expletives and insults at each other and that is when Samarth too jumped in and grabbed Abhishek, which further angered him. In the promo, he can be seen complaining that Samarth was using physical force against him, which was against the rules of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

As Neil tried to calm down a fuming Abhishek, he can be heard asking Bigg Boss to intervene and take action against Isha for pushing him.

It is to be noted that last week, Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka, was evicted from the house after he was seen pushing Abhishek and trying to grab his neck. He had also threatened the actor and tried to drag him by his t-shirt, post which host Karan Johar had asked him to leave the house, leaving everyone emotional.

Refraining from physical attacks is one of the major rules of the Bigg Boss house, and breaching those rules mean instant eviction or severe punishment.

For the unawares, Isha and Abhishek were in a relationship until about a year ago, and the former broke up with the latter citing that he slapped and abused her. Later, Samarth, whom Isha is currently dating, entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant, and since then, he has been at loggerheads with Abhishek.