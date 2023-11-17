Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Calls Khanzaadi 'Fake' Days After She Expresses Her Feelings For Him (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

On Day 32nd of Bigg Boss 17, a huge rift took place between the new lovebirds Abhishek Kumar and Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, during a task earlier today. Bigg Boss announced a special Diwali bash for the housemates; they were even asked to pose in front of the paparazzi in the garden area, but the twist was that they had to pose with a 'Do Not Talk' tape on their mouths.

After a while, Bigg Boss announced a ration task, in which a card competition would be conducted and the contestants who won the task would get a ration as a prize. Bigg Boss selects three contestants from each makaan and gives them three cards, and they have to describe the contestant's bad qualities given in the card without naming them.

The winner of the first round was Mannara Chopra, followed by Ankita Lokhande. In the third round, Abhishek Kumar got Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan's, name on his card, and as per the rules, he had to describe her bad qualities.

As soon as the task started, Kumar slammed Khanzaadi, and he also accused her of using him. "Yeh ladki hamper ke liye ek ladke ka dil thod deti hai," said the actor. Further, he also called her 'meri behen' and said that whenever they share a hug in a romantic way, she makes sure that the camera is focused on her. "Kisi ke feelings ka mazak mat udaa," says Abhishek to Khanzaadi. He also mocks her health during the task, which leaves her upset.

Later, he was announced as the winner of the third round. After the task was over, his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya, lauded Abhishek.

