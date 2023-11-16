Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Celebrate Diwali, But With A Twist!

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing eyeballs of late, thanks to the variety of contestants who have come on board this year
The housemates celebrated Diwali inside the Bigg Boss house on Thursday night
They were seen all decked up for the occasion and they made sure to put their best foot forward
However, there was a twist to the Diwali celebrations as the housemates were asked to put 'Do not talk' stickers on their mouths
In a bid to maintain peace among the housemates who are constantly seen fighting, Bigg Boss asked them to not speak for a brief period during the celebrations
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, two of the most talked about contestants on the show, were seen posing together with their stickers on
Budding couple of the house, Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi complimented each other in black and red
The trio of Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mashettey too dressed up for the occasion but with their mouths shut
