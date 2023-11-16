Inside Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji's Bhai Dooj 2023 Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
Bollywood actresses Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj with their cousins on Wednesday
Tanishaa shared a slew of photos from the celebrations on her social media handle
Kajol posed with her cousin brother after performing the Bhai Dooj rituals with him
Tanishaa looked beautiful in a yellow floral saree as she clicked some pictures with her brother
Other members of the Mukerji family also came together to celebrate the festival
"Bhai pota ! Sister and brothers together ! It’s really all about family!" Tanishaa captioned the post
The cousins were recently seen celebrating Kali Puja and Diwali together at a pandal in Mumbai
Keeping up with the tradition, they are also seen celebrating Durga Puja with great pomp and show every year, and this time too, it was no different
