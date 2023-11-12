Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Aggressively Pushes Abhishek Kumar After Latter Fights With Ex-GF Isha Malviya (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

On Day 28 of Weekend Ka Vaar with Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel got into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar after he fought with his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya.

Isha Malviya was seen talking to Abhishek and telling him that she found her connection with Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, 'fake.' To this end, Kumar defends himself, during which the duo get into a fight.

Samarth jumps into the fight and aggressively pushes Abhishek for getting close to Isha during the fight.

Abhishek tells Samarth to ask Isha not to interfere in his fights; however, Jurel denies

During the episode, Salman Khan also schooled Khanzaadi; he tells her, “Aapko sirf ladna jhagadna hai kya iss ghar mein? Katrina (Kaif) aayi hui hain Diwali ke liye aur ghar mein ye sab chal raha hai."

As Khanzaadi tries to explain herself, she tells the Dabangg actor, “Sir, she (Mannara) is talking behind my back."

An irked Salman says, "Yaar maaf kar de yaar Khanzaadi. Bak bak chalu rehti hai yaar aapki. Ghar pe bhi aise ho kya. Line aur limit na cross karein iss ghar mein koi.”

Meanwhile, dressed in a red saree, Katrina Kaif tries to hold Salman back as he continues to slam the rapper. Later, Khanzaadi breaks down into tears.

