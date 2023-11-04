 Bigg Boss 17: Wild Card Contestant Manasvi Mamgai EVICTED, Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Get Cosy Under Blanket (WATCH)
Manasvi Mamgai, who entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant, got eliminated one week after her entry.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
On Day 20 of Shanivaar Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Manasvi Mamgai, who entered the reality show one week ago as a wild card contestant, got eliminated. 

After Soniya Bansal, the model-actress became the second contestant to get evicted. Announcing the elimination, Salman Khan told Manasvi, "You played well, Manasvi, but this week, you will be getting evicted."

Meanwhile, this week Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashetty, Sana Raees Khan & Manasvi Mamgai were nominated by the housemates.

After the eviction, Isha Malviya was seen getting emotional after Salman Khan slammed her over her 'confused' relationship with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and current boyfriend Samarth Jurel, who entered the show with Manasvi as a wild card contestant.

Later in the night, Isha and Samarth shared the bed together in 'Dil Ka Makaan' and got cosy under the blanket. The actress' ex-boyfriend Abhishek entered the room to get his blanket and asked Samarth to be careful as there are 'cameras' everywhere.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, during the episode, Salman Khan schooled Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt over breach of contract as the duo spoke to each other over the phone two days before entering Bigg Boss 17.

