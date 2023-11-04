Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan SLAMS Isha Malviya Over Her Relationship With Samarth Jurel & Abhishek Kumar, Says 'You're Liking The Importance' | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan schools Isha Malviya over her relationship with current boyfriend Samarth Jurel and ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. Further, he slams her for “exposing her entire life” on the reality show. “It is all about you. You are liking the importance. This must be fun for you now, but later you will face a lot of consequences," said Salman.

The Dabangg actor also tells Samarth that he should not have come to Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Instead, he should've waited for Isha to come out of the reality show.

Mannara Chopra and Khanzaadi get into an ugly fight. The rapper was seen trying to pick Abhishek Kumar up; however, Mannara passed a comment saying, "Later, don't say that he (Abhishek) molested you." This statement left Abhishek and Khanzaadi in shock.

Abhishek also asked Mannara not to use such words, as they are sensitive. Later, Munawar Faruqui explains to Chopra that it is offensive. "It is a non-bailable offense," says the stand-up comedian. The fight escalates to the point where the entire house can be seen shouting.

Salman Khan discusses Mannara and Khanzaadi's fight on stage. However, she apologises for her comment. Later, the Tigwr 3 actor slams Khanzaadi; he tells Abhishek that the rapper told Arun and Sunny that she was uncomfortable with him, which came as a shock to Abhishek.

Towards the end of the episode, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and his co-contestant Manisha Rani appeared on the show to promote their latest song, Bolero.

