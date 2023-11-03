Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain To Be Evicted Due To Breach Of Contract? (WATCH) |

The seventeenth edition of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently at its peak, given how its contestants are churning out good content for viewers in a short period. However, leading the pack are the couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are not only fan favourites, but also for being honest and raw despite cameras.

In the latest promo for Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asks housemates if they’ve abided by the show’s contract and questions Vicky about his secret telephonic conversation with co-contestant Neil Bhatt before entering the show. Salman says, “The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?” To this, Vicky replies, “Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Salman then asks Ankita if she knew about this. The actress replies, “Sir, I got to know about it later.” The superstar then asks lawyer Sana Raees Khan to explain what it could mean for the duo, to which she states, “Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation.”

This has left Ankita and Vicky’s fans in the show but it is uncertain if the makers will take action and eliminate the couple for breach of contract.

For those unversed, actress Ankita Lokhande, known as Archana from ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and Jhalkari bai from Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Manikarnika’ entered the show with businessman husband Vicky Jain, who presently holds the position of Managing Director at Mahavir Inspire Group.

Besides Ankita and Vicky, the current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, and Mannara Chopra. Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai entered the show as wildcard contestants.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)