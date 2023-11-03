Old Video Of Elvish Yadav Mocking Aryan Khan Over Arrest In Drugs Case Resurfaces Amid Snake Venom Rave Party Row | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has landed in legal trouble after an FIR was filed against him for allegedly organising rave parties with snake venom.

Along with him, five others were booked under charges of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

Now, an old video of Elvish mocking Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan over his arrest in a drug case is doing the rounds on the internet. The star kid was arrested by NCB in 2021 in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs.

A while back, Elvish reacted to the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. Calling is 'false', he shared a video and said, "I saw reports of my arrest but all these accusations are absolutely baseless and false. I am ready to co-operate with Uttar Pradesh Police and I would like to inform the police officials and UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath that I will take full responsibility if found guilty."

Meanwhile, a police told India Today, Nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were recovered during the raids.

