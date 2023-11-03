VIDEO: 'Allegations FAKE, Will Cooperate Fully With UP Police', Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence On Noida Rave Bust

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has clarified that he is not involved in organising rave parties with snake venom in Noida. Elvish made headlines earlier today after an FIR was filed against him. The police also arrested five individuals after Gaurav Gupta, serving as an Animal Welfare Officer at the People For Animal (PFA) organisation, filed a complaint accusing Elvish and other YouTubers of filming videos with snakes and venom at the parties.

"I saw reports of my arrest but all these accusations are absolutely baseless and false. I am ready to co-operate with Uttar Pradesh Police and I would like to inform the police officials and UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath that I will take full responsibility if found guilty," Elvish is heard saying in the video.

Elvish also shared a screenshot from a video which has been going viral on social media platforms. In the clip, Elvish is seen posing with a snake. However, he stated that the video is six months old and is not from any party.

The Youtuber said that the video was recorded during the shoot of one of his music videos.

It has been alleged that rave parties have been organised where foreign women were invited to consume snake venom and narcotics.

PFA, which is associated with Maneka Gandhi, received information about the alleged rave party and contacted Elvish as a customer.

Five persons were arrested after police raided Sector-51 Sevron Banquet Hall. 20 ml of snake venom, five cobras, one python, two two-headed snakes and one rat snake were also seized by the Forest Department.

A case has been registered under sections 9, 39, 48 (A), 49, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Elvish as well and an investigation is underway.

Elvish Yadav rose to fame after winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 which was hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After lifting the winner's trophy, Elvish appeared in the music video 'Hum Toh Deewane,' alongside Urvashi Rautela.

He is all set to enter the reality show Temptation Island as a contestant. The show will stream from November 3 on Jio Cinema.

