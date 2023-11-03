Inside Photos Of Rave Party Busted In Noida, Elvish Yadav Booked For 'Supplying' Snake Poison

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been booked by the Noida Police for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party. The cops have arrested five people in the case.
The officials rescued 9 snakes and 20 ml of venom after a trap was laid by an animal rights group -- People for Animals (PFA), which is run by Maneka Gandhi. The incident took place at a banquet hall in Sector 51.
The rescued serpents included - five cobras, one python, two two-headed snakes, and one rat snake.
An FIR was lodged under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and for criminal conspiracy following a complaint by PFA.
For those unversed, Elvish Yadav won the second season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was the first wild card entrant to bag the title.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated Elvish during a ceremony at Gurugram post his victory.
Elvish boasts a massive following of more than 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube and over 15.6 million followers on Instagram.
