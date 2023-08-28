After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Win, Elvish Yadav Buys A Brand New Home; Shares Glimpses

Elvish Yadav | A still from YouTube

YouTuber & Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav recently trzated fans with an intimate glimpse into his brand new home. His journey from wild card entrant to holding the trophy of the most controversial reality show.

From the onset of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav stood out with his authentic charm and unpretentious demeanor. As the season's wild card contestant, he surpassed all expectations to claim the coveted title. And now, the spotlight continues to shine on him as he welcomes fans into his soon-to-be-completed abode.

ELVISH YADAV GIVES A GLIMPSE OF HIS NEW HOME

With a devoted following across platforms, Yadav has maintained his connection with fans post-victory.

Few hours ago, he released a vlog on his YouTube channel, allowing viewers to catch a glimpse of his new residence. Though still under construction, the residence promises modern design and comfort. Yadav himself shared, "Toh finally Bigg Boss ke baad maine pheli baar apne naye ghar par aaya hoon" (So finally, I have come to my new home for the first time after Bigg Boss).

Elvish Yadav's online journey began in 2016, and his popularity has only soared since. With over 16.1 million Instagram followers and 7.3 million YouTube subscribers across his channels, he's a digital powerhouse. His presence is divided into two channels - Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav - each catering to distinct content formats.

ELVISH'S JOURNEY IN BB OTT 2

As we reminisce about his OTT journey, it's worth mentioning his entry as a wildcard contestant alongside Aashika Bhatia. While she was evicted early, Yadav thrived, propelling himself to the top 5 finalists' spot. In a star-studded grand finale, he emerged triumphant, etching his name in Bigg Boss history.

The climax of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 occurred on the 14th of August.Elvish Yadav won the title of the season's winner. On the other hand, his co-contetant, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan became first runner-up.