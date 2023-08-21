Elvish Yadav's Fan Meet-Up In Gurugram With Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav attended a grand event in Gurugram on Sunday evening
ANI
He was joined by none other than Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
PTI
Elvish was seen greeting the crowd with Khattar by his side
PTI
They were also seen exchanging flowers and pleasantries
ANI
Elvish then interacted with the sea of fans gathered at the venue just to see him and thanked them for their love
On Saturday too, Elvish had met Khattar at his residence. When quizzed if had any political aspirations, he stated that right now he just wanted to bask in the love showered upon him
Elvish scripted history as he became the first wildcard contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to win the show
