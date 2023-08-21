Elvish Yadav's Fan Meet-Up In Gurugram With Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav attended a grand event in Gurugram on Sunday evening

ANI

He was joined by none other than Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

PTI

Elvish was seen greeting the crowd with Khattar by his side

PTI

They were also seen exchanging flowers and pleasantries

ANI

Elvish then interacted with the sea of fans gathered at the venue just to see him and thanked them for their love

Twitter

On Saturday too, Elvish had met Khattar at his residence. When quizzed if had any political aspirations, he stated that right now he just wanted to bask in the love showered upon him

Twitter

Elvish scripted history as he became the first wildcard contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to win the show

Instagram

