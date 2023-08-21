 Elvish Yadav's Instagram Live Becomes Most Viewed Session In India, Crashes Due To Massive Traffic
Elvish Yadav scripted history when he became the first-ever wildcard contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to win the reality show. Along with the trophy, he took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been making and breaking new records with each passing day, and recently, his live stream on Instagram became the most-watched live session in the country, beating MC Stan's live which previously held the record.

Not just that, but the live session also crashed midway due to the overwhelming traffic.

Elvish's live breaks records

On Saturday evening, Elvish went live on his Instagram handle to interact with his fans, or as they call themselves, 'The Elvish Army'.

The live stream witnessed a traffic of over 5.95 lakh viewers, post which the entire session crashed. But with the staggering number, Elvish broke MC Stan's record and his live has now become the most-watched live in the country.

Stan, who earlier held the record, saw as many as 5.41 lakh viewers on his live streaming session.

Elvish Yadav post Bigg Boss OTT 2 victory

Elvish was greeted by a sea of fans after his victory in Bigg Boss OTT 2. As the show concluded, he said that it was hurtful when people said wildcard contestants cannot win the show, but his win has shut all the haters.

On Sunday, Elvish attended a grand meet-up with his fans in Gurugram, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter was also seen sharing the stage with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame for a brief period.

Thousands of fans gathered at the venue to catch one glimpse of Elvish, and he too was seen thanking everyone for showering him with love and support.

