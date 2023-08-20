WATCH: Elvish Yadav Walks Beside Haryana CM At Gurugram Event, Says 'Kar Diya Na Systumm Hang'

A jubilant gathering of fervent fans welcomed Elvish Yadav with open arms during a Sunday event held in Gurugram. The popular YouTuber and recently crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was captured in a video uploaded on Instagram, where he addressed the massive crowd with a mix of gratitude and excitement.

Dressed in a sleek black shirt paired with deep blue jeans, Elvish cheered the crowd as he stood on stage.

ELVISH'S INTERACTION WITH FANS

Amid the cheers and applause, he greeted the audience with warmth, asking, "Kaise ho saare, theek ho? Oh 30 din ke baad aya hu main bahar, hai thodi vibe na janta? Kar diya na Systumm hang? Sabse pehle aap sabko mera bahut bahut dhanyavaad aap logon ne time nikala mere liye (How're you guyz? Are you ok? I have come out after almost 30 days for you all, didn't we crash the systumm? Firstly, thank you so much everyone that you all made time for me)..."

The event was graced by the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter, who shared the stage with Elvish for a brief period, adding to the excitement of the occasion.

HIS RECENT IG LIVE SESSION

Elvish's captivating presence extended to the virtual realm as well. A day before the event, he conducted an Instagram Live session that garnered an impressive audience of over 5,95,000 viewers.

The session, although facing technical difficulties due to the overwhelming traffic, etched its name in history by becoming India's most-viewed Instagram Live. This milestone triumphantly surpassed the previous record held by Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, whose live session was attended by 5.41 lakh viewers.

