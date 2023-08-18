Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Meets Haryana CM At His Residence

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, was rcently bestowed with a warm reception at the residence of Haryana's Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. Their meetup marked by a bouquet of flowers and heartfelt congratulations, left fans brimming with pride and joy.

Elvish Yadav, in his all-blue athleisure ensemble, entered the Chief Minister's abode with a sense of accomplishment and the camaraderie between the winner and the Chief Minister was eloquently captured in a candid photograph.

HARYANA CM CONGRATULATES ELVISH YADAV

Taking to his X Account, Haryana’s CM Manohar Lal Khattar shared a post with their photo, and wrote in Hindi,"हरियाणवियों का दबदबा हर क्षेत्र में जारी है… बिग बॉस ओटीटी-2 के विजेता @ElvishYadav से आज संत कबीर कुटीर (मुख्यमंत्री आवास) पर भेंट की। उन्हें इस शो को जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं।

Translation: The dominance of Haryanvis continues in every field. Met the winner @ElvishYadav of Bigg Boss OTT-2 today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's residence). Hearty congratulations to her for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future.”

NETIZENS REACT

As the image circulated across social media platforms, fans flocked to the comment section to express their unreserved elation.

One user remarked, "Current chief minister with future chief minister of Haryana.”

Others hailed his triumph, declaring, "Elvish Yadav always on top," while some eloquently noted, "Elvish won our hearts and the trophy." A fervent admirer echoed the sentiment, emphasizing, "Systumm hai apne bhai ka (it's his rule)."

ELVISH'S HISTORIC WIN

Elvish Yadav's win of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 was nothing short of sensational. The grand finale, hosted by the actor Salman Khan, witnessed Elvish Yadav emerging victorious with an overwhelming surge of votes. In an exhilarating climax, he overpowered Abhishek Malhan to clutch the coveted trophy.

What sets Elvish's victory apart is not just his triumph, but the historic essence of his win. A wildcard entry, he shattered expectations, becoming the first of his kind to reign supreme in the Bigg Boss realm. In an interview, Elvish revealed that he once questioned the potential of a wildcard entrant's victory. Fueled by the producers' confidence, he set out to carve his name in winners list.

