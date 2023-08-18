 Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Meets Haryana CM At His Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Meets Haryana CM At His Residence

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Meets Haryana CM At His Residence

Elvish Yadav, in his all-blue athleisure ensemble, entered the Chief Minister's abode with a sense of accomplishment and the camaraderie between the winner and the Chief Minister was eloquently captured in a candid photograph.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, was rcently bestowed with a warm reception at the residence of Haryana's Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. Their meetup marked by a bouquet of flowers and heartfelt congratulations, left fans brimming with pride and joy.

Elvish Yadav, in his all-blue athleisure ensemble, entered the Chief Minister's abode with a sense of accomplishment and the camaraderie between the winner and the Chief Minister was eloquently captured in a candid photograph.

Read Also
Elvish Yadav Opens Up About His Mystery Girlfriend: 'She Is From Punjab'
article-image

HARYANA CM CONGRATULATES ELVISH YADAV

Taking to his X Account, Haryana’s CM Manohar Lal Khattar shared a post with their photo, and wrote in Hindi,"हरियाणवियों का दबदबा हर क्षेत्र में जारी है… बिग बॉस ओटीटी-2 के विजेता @ElvishYadav से आज संत कबीर कुटीर (मुख्यमंत्री आवास) पर भेंट की। उन्हें इस शो को जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं।

Translation: The dominance of Haryanvis continues in every field. Met the winner @ElvishYadav of Bigg Boss OTT-2 today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's residence). Hearty congratulations to her for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future.”

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On Not Meeting Abhishek Malhan In...
article-image

NETIZENS REACT

As the image circulated across social media platforms, fans flocked to the comment section to express their unreserved elation. 

One user remarked, "Current chief minister with future chief minister of Haryana.”

Others hailed his triumph, declaring, "Elvish Yadav always on top," while some eloquently noted, "Elvish won our hearts and the trophy." A fervent admirer echoed the sentiment, emphasizing, "Systumm hai apne bhai ka (it's his rule)."

Read Also
Shiv Thakare On Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Win: ‘Game Ke Maamle Mein Abhishek Ka Zaada...
article-image

ELVISH'S HISTORIC WIN

Elvish Yadav's win of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 was nothing short of sensational. The grand finale, hosted by the actor Salman Khan, witnessed Elvish Yadav emerging victorious with an overwhelming surge of votes. In an exhilarating climax, he overpowered Abhishek Malhan to clutch the coveted trophy.

What sets Elvish's victory apart is not just his triumph, but the historic essence of his win. A wildcard entry, he shattered expectations, becoming the first of his kind to reign supreme in the Bigg Boss realm. In an interview, Elvish revealed that he once questioned the potential of a wildcard entrant's victory. Fueled by the producers' confidence, he set out to carve his name in winners list.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Fangirls Over Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav; Latter Says 'I Love You'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guns And Gulaabs Web Review: Rajkummar Rao-Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Is Letdown By Sloppy Storytelling

Guns And Gulaabs Web Review: Rajkummar Rao-Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Is Letdown By Sloppy Storytelling

Blue Beetle Review: Xolo Mariduena's Film Is Fresh And Engaging Despite Being Formulaic

Blue Beetle Review: Xolo Mariduena's Film Is Fresh And Engaging Despite Being Formulaic

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Meets Haryana CM At His Residence

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Meets Haryana CM At His Residence

Nora Fatehi Amps Up Her Look With ₹2.10 Lakh Mini Backpack [PHOTOS]

Nora Fatehi Amps Up Her Look With ₹2.10 Lakh Mini Backpack [PHOTOS]

Vivek Agnihotri Accuses Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar Of ‘Over-Glorifying’ Stardom In Bollywood;...

Vivek Agnihotri Accuses Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar Of ‘Over-Glorifying’ Stardom In Bollywood;...