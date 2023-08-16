 Alia Bhatt Fangirls Over Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav; Latter Says 'I Love You'
When a user asked Alia to say a few words about Elvish, she wrote "Systummm"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram to interact with her fans and followers. She answered several questions about her personal life and also reacted to YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Bigg Boss OTT 2 victory.

When a user asked Alia to say a few words about Elvish, she wrote "Systummm" and added a few red heart emoticons.

The YouTuber was quick to reshare Alia's story on his Instagram account. He also wrote, "I Love U".

It looks like Alia followed the second season of Bigg Boss OTT as her sister, actress Pooja Bhatt, was also one of the contestants.

A few days back, Alia had praised Elvish and called him a 'rocky personality'. The actress also revealed that she loves his sense of humor.

After winning the show, Elvish had expressed shock over Alia praising him. "Kya baat kar rahe ho," he reportedly told media persons when asked to react to the love and support he received from Alia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film marked her Hollywood debut and it was released on Netflix on August 11.

The actress now has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty. According to media reports, she will also be seen in Ramayan with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.

