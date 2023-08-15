 Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Addresses Manisha Rani's Constant Flirting: 'I Tried to Make Her Understand'
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Addresses Manisha Rani's Constant Flirting: 'I Tried to Make Her Understand'

Manisha Rani had also joked that Elvish's girlfriend might elope with a milkman, leaving the door open for his affections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Elvish Yadav has carved his name in the history of reality TV show Bigg boss OTT 2 by emerging victorious as the winner, defying all odds as a wildcard contestant.

In his conversation with a reputed entertainment news portal, Elvish spoke about personal relationships inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, specifically addressing his bond with Manisha Rani & her constant flirtatious behaviour.

The interaction, which spanned from light-hearted taunts to more intimate gestures, led to a growing sentiment that Manisha's actions may have crossed a line.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

On being asked if Manisha Rani's incessant flirtation ever irritate him, he stated, "Nahi mai irritate kafi cheezo se nahi hua but kuch cheezo se hua jo physical wali thi. Maine unko samjhaya ki ek dayra banake rakte."

Translation: "No, I wasn't irritated by many things, but there were some physical aspects that did get under my skin. I tried to make her understand to set boundaries."

From the moment Elvish Yadav stepped into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, his rapport with Manisha Rani evolved from playful camaraderie to flirtatious exchanges. While initially engaging with her antics, Elvish eventually drew a line as Manisha's conversations began veering toward more intimate subjects.

WHEN MANISHA SPOKE ABOUT ELVISH'S GIRLFRIEND

Attempting to address this shift, Elvish candidly approached Manisha, revealing his existing relationship outside the house. However, Manisha responded with humour, suggesting that Elvish's girlfriend might elope with a milkman, leaving the door open for his affections.

This incident marked a turning point, leaving Elvish hurt and prompting a distancing between them.

