Elvish Yadav On Politicians Supporting Him To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I Am Shocked' 

YouTuber Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. On Monday night, he emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted season 2. He led the voting with 48 percent of the votes going in his favour and defeated Abhishek Malhan in the final race.

After becoming the winner, Elvish was asked by Indian Express about claims of him receiving support from politicians like Tej Pratap Yadav, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and Smriti Irani to name a few. He said, “I am getting to know about all these now. Be it politicians, celebs, or social media influencers, I want to thank them for supporting me. However, honestly, I did not seek any backing or did not keep a team to promote me like this. Even I am shocked about how so many people wanted me to win."

On the other hand, expressing his happiness about winning the show, Elvish told ANI, "I can't express how I am feeling. This happiness is beyond everything. I am forever grateful to my fans for making me win this show. I did not expect it.”

The top 5 finalists of this season were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt.

Elvish's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be fondly remembered for his hilarious one-liners such as “Systumm Hang.”

Even though he entered the house late, he managed to steal the limelight and hold the attention of the viewers. He took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT started on June 17. The other contestants who were locked inside the house were Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha.