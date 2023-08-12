Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Gives Shoutout To Elvish Yadav, Seeks Vote Ahead Of Grand Finale

Social media sensation Elvish Yadav has emerged to be one of the finalists on Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. And as the show is set to air its grand finale on August 14, votes are pouring in by massive numbers and joining the bandwagon is none other than Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav.

Elvish entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wildcard contestant, and within no time, he became a hit amongst the masses.

His fan army is often seen hyping him on social media and are leaving no stone unturned to garner votes for him.

Tej Pratap Yadav roots for Elvish

On Saturday, Yadav took to his social media handle to share a poster of Elvish and wrote, "Support #ElvishYadav #VoteForElvish #ElvishIsTheBoss".

The poster read, "Elvish Yadav I support you. Vote For Elvish Yadav".

This is probably the first time that an active politician is publically rooting for a contestant on Bigg Boss. Several people also commented in Elvish's support under Yadav's past.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Meanwhile, the grand finale of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is scheduled to be held on August 14.

Elvish, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani have been chosen as the top finalists.

Jiya Shankar was recently evicted from the show, and last week, it were Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev who were shown the exit door.

Speaking of Elvish, the social media sensation has had quite a tumultous journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. He locked horns with several housemates as soon as he entered the show, and within the first week itself, he was declared the villain of the house.

He was also pulled up by host Salman Khan himself for losing inappropriate language for the female contestants of the house. Later, Elvish was seen breaking down in front of the cameras and apologising to the housemates for his brash behaviour.

