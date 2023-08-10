Avinash Sachdev On Surviving Bigg Boss OTT 2: It Doesn't Matter What Elvish Or Abhishek Think About Me

Instagram: Avinash Vijay Sachdev

Despite all the name-calling and mud slinging that he was subjected to, Avinash Sachdev has been widely appreciated by fans and well-wishers for putting up a brave front during his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Free Press Journal caught up with the 36-year old actor to gather his thoughts

following his eviction from the house, last weekend.

Excerpts:

How do you look at your rather stay at the house?

First of all, it was a remarkable journey and whatever I thought of before going in the house, I erased it before going in. I went inside with a clean slate.I didn’t want to enter the house with a prefixed mind. I will do this or that. The first two weeks were difficult for me because I wanted to write something on my clean slate.

Could you elaborate further?

To start with, the header of the book is more important. So the first line on my slate was very important to me. And I wanted to be real. At the same time, I wanted my people, my fans and audience to see me for the first time coming to a reality show and getting to know the inside out of who Avinash Sachdev is and not the fake side, just because it’s a reality show.

What went at the back of your mind, when you were approached to do the show?

Firstly, taking this plunge of entering a reality show was much needed. Because I’ve been working in TV for 18 years. People have seen me essay various characters and roles. But when people around me came to know that I was agreeing to be a part of the show, they were shocked. Because nobody would anticipate that I would agree to something like this or ever want to share my personal life in front of others. But then I thought, why should I not? I was not ashamed. I was a little nervous.

A still from the show

Falaq (Naazz) seemed displeased at Pooja’s (Bhatt) reaction, following her eviction. As someone who is close to both of them, how does that place you as a mutual friend?

I’ll not quickly just judge the situation or the person. And I will definitely offer my perspective on it instead of judging a person on the situation.

All I know is that both are incredibly close to me and when time comes, there will be an opportunity for both of them to sort and clear out the misunderstanding. I’m sure that neither of them are holding any negative feelings in their hearts. There's a larger emotion that binds them together and I'm positive about that.

Is it easy to keep your calm, when so much mud is slung at you during your stay in the house?

I did not have to react to any of it, because I know that they came with a single-minded agenda. I’m aware of what is being spoken about me inside and outside the house. So, irrespective of what they think, it doesn't matter to me how Elvish (Yadav) or Abhishek (Malhan) behave. When they couldn’t put a finger upon me, they did what they had to or said what they had to. But, I understood their psyche and let them have their way.

Lastly, who in your opinion, will eventually win the title?

I know that Abhishek already believes himself to be the winner. In his head, he’s already won the trophy. For me, I really want Poojaji to win. She’s smart, vulnerable, emotional and an absolute fighter. She’s been herself throughout the show and it would be amazing to watch her win.

