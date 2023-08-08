 Bigg Boss OTT 2's Avinash Sachdev On Rumours Of Dating Shafaq Naaz: 'I Was Going Through Breakup With Rubina Dilaik'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT's recently evicted contestant Avinash Sachdev has finally addressed the persistent rumours linking him to Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz's sister.

During his stay on the reality show, Avinash developed a close bond with fellow contestant Falaq Naaz, but reports of his past involvement with Shafaq Naaz began to circulate outside the house.

article-image

AVINASH DEBUNKS THEIR DATING RUMOURS

Avinash candidly denied these speculations during the interview with a reputed entertainment news portal.

Reacting to the link-up rumors, Avinash shared, "Yes, I also heard about it today. There's nothing like this, humari industry mein kuch bhi nahi chhupta hai... had I dated Shafaq Naaz, the news would have been out because I had just wrapped up Choti Bahu & was going through a breakup with Rubina Dilaik. Agar aisi koi cheez hoti humare beech mein, toh kya aap ko lagta hai, ye news bachti bahar aane se. would have spread on a bigger level."

He elaborated further, stating, "So, there was nothing like that, we did a nice, good show together and it was a great outdoor shoot. We stayed at Mahabaleshwar for the shoot for 20 days and it was a good experience, bahut accha shoot tha, show tha aur bahut acchi bonding hui thi... nothing else. There was nothing beyond this that happened."

article-image

AVINASH MET FALAQ AFTER HIS EVICTION

Avinash also shared about his recent meeting with Falaq Naaz, with whom he had developed romantic feelings. He mentioned that he and Jad Hadid, his co-contestant on the reality show, had a dinner meeting with Falaq and her extended family.

Avinash said, "Jad is travelling to Dubai, so before that we met Falaq for dinner. We met her extended family also, cousins and all. Falaq and I spoke with each other, jitni zaruri baat thi woh ki humne...We dined with each other. I'm happy we both are on the same page."

As Bigg Boss OTT season 2 approaches its finale date, which is scheduled for August 14th, the show is narrowing down to its final contestants. Currently, the show has three finalists: Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan.

article-image

