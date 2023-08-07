Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 7 LIVE Updates: Uorfi Javed Enters; Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar Nominated

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 7, 2023 (Day 51) episode kicks off with contestants waking up as usual realising only 6 people are left.

Jiya Shankar Celebrates Top 6 Status

The top 6 housemates celebrate their accomplishments. Jiya Shankar expresses her happiness at reaching the top 6, while Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt can''t stop missing Jad Hadid.

Manisha Rani Wants To Get Cursed?

Manisha Rani engages in some playful flirting with Elvish Yadav, to which he responds saying he will curse her. Abhishek Malhan joins the interaction, when Elvish says he himself is that curse.

Abhishek- Bebika's Exercise

Abhi playfully guides Bebika in some garden exercises. Meanwhile, humour fills the air as the housemates compare each other to cartoon characters, fostering a light-hearted atmosphere.

Friendship Dynamics & Candid Conversations

In the bathroom area, Bebika asks Manisha about her friendship with Jiya. Manisha reveals her perceptions, noting the unique dynamics among the housemates and how friendships have formed.

Nomination Task: The Room of Truth Challenge

Bigg Boss introduces the nomination task, where housemates participate in pairs. One member speaks candidly about another while the other guesses the time elapsed. The nominator's goal is to keep the speaker engaged and distracted from guessing the time accurately.

Chaos & Distractions During The Task

The task unfolds with Bebika speaking about Pooja. Other housemates attempt to distract Pooja during her time-counting, resulting in lighthearted chaos. Jiya takes the stage next, and the distraction game continues.

Emotions Run High, Strategy Comes Into Play

As the task progresses, emotions intensify. Abhishek and Manisha employ strategies to influence the time-counting while dealing with their emotional connections. Manisha takes her turn, discussing her perceptions of the housemates.

Humorous Distractions & Finale Implications

In the final round, housemates continue to employ distractions, including humour and commentary. Bigg Boss reveals hose who will be safe in this task will be the second finalist after Abhishek.