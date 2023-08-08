Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Says 'I Chose My Career' As She Reveals About Her Past Relationship

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve engaged in a heartfelt conversation, delving into the details of their past relationships and the choices they had to make in live streaming of the show.

Bebika Dhurve initiated the conversation by inquiring about Manisha's most cherished memories from her previous relationships. Manisha graciously shared a glimpse into her past, specifically focusing on her very first serious relationship.

MANISHA RANI RECALLS HER FIRST RELATIONSHIP

She recounted how her first boyfriend had proposed the idea of marriage. However, at that point in her life, Manisha was determined to pursue her career aspirations rather than tie the knot.

She stated, "Our lives weren't on the same page. He was eager to marry, but I chose my career as it was my priority was to build a career out of my talents."

She further described the unique circumstances surrounding their relationship, revealing that they hailed from distinct family backgrounds and held contrasting aspirations.

Manisha spoke about her partner's possessiveness and the difficulties it posed. She recounted instances where his protectiveness led to clashes, with him expressing concern over her professional endeavours. Despite the love they shared, their differing viewpoints on trust and personal growth ultimately led to their separation.

BEBIKA DHURVE SHARES ABOUT HER POSSESSIVE PARTNER

Bebika listened attentively as Manisha shared her story, identifying with her experiences. Bebika herself contributed to the conversation by discussing her own relationship that was marred by possessiveness.

She admitted to having faced a similar situation where the relationship had to come to an end due to the challenges posed by possessive behavior.

Manisha acknowledged the complexity of the entertainment industry and the unique demands it places on relationships. "In this profession, we need someone who trusts us and understands our work," Manisha affirmed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)