Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Reveals Meeting Falaq Naaz & Her Family After His Eviction

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Reveals Meeting Falaq Naaz & Her Family After His Eviction

The evicted contestant shed light on their special dinner with Falaq & her family.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Avinash Sachdev, who bid adieu to the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house recently, has shared the delightful news of reuniting with someone special & it's none other than Falaq Naaz.

The evicted contestant shed light on their special dinner with Falaq to a reputed entertainment news portal, offering a glimpse into his post-show activities.

article-image

AVINASH'S DINNER SATE WITH FALAQ NAAZ & FAMILY

Avinash's candid revelation spoke volumes about his bond with Falaq, as he recounted, "Yess, I met Falaq yesterday. In fact, Jad & I both were invited for dinner at her place. We met yesterday and had dinner with her extended family."

Their camaraderie, which took root within the Bigg Boss OTT house, has evidently extended beyond the show's confines.

Inside the house, Avinash and Falaq's camaraderie blossomed into a unique connection. The two stars openly expressed their fondness for each other and even mused about exploring their relationship outside the house. Avinash's joy in his Bigg Boss journey was evident as he reflected on his time on the show.

article-image

WHAT FALAQ SAID ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Falaq Naaz, during her own interview, didn't shy away from sharing her sentiments towards Avinash.

She acknowledged their strong bond, stating, "I’ve definitely shared a strong and special bond with Avinash because throughout my journey, there has never been a moment where he left me alone. My family doesn’t have a problem with it, why will they have? If I have someone in my life who understands me, why would someone have a problem?"

Avinash also took a moment to address his ex, Palak Purswani, advising her to move forward from their past.

article-image

