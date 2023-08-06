Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Trophy PHOTO Goes Viral Ahead Of The Finale; CHECK OUT

The drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has escalated to unprecedented levels as the makers threw in a surprise twist with a double eviction in tonight's (August 6) episode.

Fans were taken aback as Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev were shown the door, leaving viewers eager to see how the game unfolds with the top six contestants moving forward.

The competition has been fierce, and after weeks of intense battles, the cream of the crop has risen to the top. Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Makhan (popularly known as Fukra Insaan), Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve have made it to the top six, and the race to the grand finale is heating up.

BB OTT 2 WINNER TROPHY GOES VIRAL

However, in a thrilling turn of events, the makers have decided not to keep the winner's trophy under wraps until the final episode.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode with the host Salman Khan, the stunning winner's trophy for Bigg Boss OTT 2 was unveiled. The trophy features a blingy and glamorous design, befitting the magnitude of the show and its coveted winner.

The first look of the trophy has created a buzz on social media, with fans speculating who will eventually claim this shiny prize.

WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH THE FINALE

As fans brace themselves for the grand finale on August 14, 2023, they can rest assured that they won't need any subscription to a particular OTT platform to watch it.

The eagerly awaited final episode will be streamed exclusively on Jio Cinema at 9 pm, giving everyone an opportunity to witness the intense showdown and the ultimate crowning of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 champion.

As the tension builds up and the days count down to the grand finale, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious and claim the blingy trophy as their own. One thing is for sure: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has once again proved why it remains one of the most captivating and controversial reality shows in the country.

