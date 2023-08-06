Elvisha To AbhiYa: Friendships In Bigg Boss OTT 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
In the high-octane world of JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT 2, where drama and challenges reign supreme, some friendships emerged, spreading warmth and camaraderie across the house.
On Friendship Day 2023, let's take a closer look at the friendships that have blossomed within the walls of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.
AbhiSha: Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's friendship is a delightful highlight, filled with entertaining banter, witty and humorous exchanges that bring laughter and joy to the house.
AviNaaz: Falaq and Avinash formed a bond inside BB OTT 2 by supporting, understanding and guiding each other.
Bebika and Pooja: Engaging in lively discussions about life, share their thoughts, and exploring different perspectives together.
ElviSha: Elvish and Manisha's bond is endearing and sweet. They find humor in the simplest things, often bursting into fits of giggles together.
AbiYa: Abhishek and Jiya share a unique chemistry, marked by romantic dances and fun banter. Their weird yet close bond is a fascinating aspect of the show.
