BTS' RM Sports New Hair Cut, Leaves ARMY Guessing

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
BTS' RM's recent appearance at an airport with a chopped short hairdo has sparked speculations among fans about his impending military duties.
Instagram-Twitter
Not just this, RM also took to Instagram Story to share a stunning selfie, revealing his brand-new haircut, which instantly caught the attention of the ARMY.
In the picture, RM aka Kim Namjoon is seen sitting on a flight, clicking a selfie while wearing a black face mask and matching goggles, partially covering his face.
He was also seen waving hands and greeting the fans as he was spotted outside the airport.
The singer's new stylish hairdo has left fans swooning and gushing over their favorite star's dashing looks.
Netizens flooded Twitter and Instagram with posts of RM's latest selfie, and the picture quickly went viral, receiving immense love from the ARMY.
Some fans pointed out that RM was donning the same shirt he wore during a visit to Seven Magic Mountains in Las Vegas in 2022.
This isn't the first time RM has changed his haircut, as evidenced by old photos showing him with a buzz cut back in July.
